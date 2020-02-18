21:30 h. Policía Local trasladó a una pareja de turistas australianos que pretendían llegar a #Heliopolis caminando, de noche, hacia la Ctra. de Utrera. #Sevilla

??El navegador les jugó una mala pasada.????

?Quedaron muy agradecidos a los agentes.#Gobernación

AN Australian couple had to be rescued by police after becoming lost on a busy road in Andalucia.

The couple had been trying to walk to Heliopolis in Sevilla at night from near the Carretera de Utrera.

Luckily they were saved the more than three-hour walk when stopped by Emergencias Sevilla at around 9.30pm on Monday.

In a video uploaded to Twitter the couple can be seen exiting the car and repeatedly saying ‘thank you’ to the officers.

“The sat nav had tricked them,” the tweet reads, “They were very appreciative of the agents.”