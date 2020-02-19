A BRITISH expat has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his secretary on the Costa del Sol.

The 50-year-old was cuffed in Malaga after an alleged year-long campaign of harassment and groping.

The unnamed Brit was picked up after his secretary filed a complaint to Policia Nacional, claiming her boss kissed her against her will and felt her private parts over her clothes on several occasions.

The victim provided a series of Whatsapp messages and emails as evidence of the harassment.

She told officers she had to seek treatment due to the psychological damage of the abuse.

Police analysed the messages and spoke to several witnesses who backed up the woman’s claims before making their arrest.

The case has been handed over to the courts in Malaga while the man has been handed a restraining order as a precaution.