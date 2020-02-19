FEMALE football players in Spain’s top division have secured a minimum wage deal.

The players have signed their first collective agreement on pay and conditions, breaking an impasse with sporting authorities, which led to a strike last November.

The Association of Women’s Football Clubs (ACFF) and various players’ unions had been locked in talks over the league’s first ever collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for nearly 18 months.

The agreement guarantees Primera Division players a minimum salary of €16,000 per year, along with paid holiday and maternity leave.

Sports Minister, Irene Lozano said: “This is a historic day because this collective agreement is very important for players who were worried about their futures.

“It’s also important for all Spanish women because when one group of people makes advances then so does everyone else,” she continued.

Ruben Alcaine, president of the ACFF, added: “This is a moment to celebrate and now all actors in women’s football need to work together.

“We needed a sustainable model for women’s football in order to arm the sport with better resources.”