ALDI has announced it will hire an extra 120 people in Alicante.

The supermarket chain is expanding in Spain this year and is planning to hire a total of an extra 800 members of staff.

This has the aim of strengthening its already existing 308 stores but also with the view to opening new ones.

With this new hiring process, staff numbers are going to rise by 20% since 2017.

90% of the new personnel will be in store, whereas the remaining 10% will be based in the central headquarters.

Spain is a strategic market for ALDI and the company’s growth has been gradual over recent years.

In fact, in recent years ALDI has experienced double digit growth until the end of 2019; with 4,354 employees during that period.

The areas where the highest volume of staff will be hired are Alicante, Malaga, Cadiz, Sevilla, Madrid and Barcelona.