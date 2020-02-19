IKER Casillas has announced his retirement from football and that he plans to run for president of the Spanish FA.

The legendary goalkeeper suffered a heart attack last May and has not played since.

However, he spoke to Porto president Nuno Pinto da Costa and informed him of his intention to hang up his gloves.

Da Costa said: “I was very happy.

“Casillas had an attitude that touched me a lot, because before announcing the candidacy he made a point of coming to Porto to have lunch with me to communicate that he would make that decision and end his career.

“He has had a great career, in which he has only been at two clubs and we know he has both at heart.”

Posting on Twitter earlier this week, the World Cup winner confirmed he would contest the presidency against Luis Rubiales by saying: “Yes, I will stand for presidency of the Spanish FA when elections are called.

“Together we will put our federation at the top alongside the best football in the world: Spanish football.

“I’ve informed the president of my club, FC Porto, of the decision and I want to express my deepest gratitude.

“We’re working on our candidacy with the highest respect.

“More than 23,000 voters await us in fair and transparent elections as 139 assembly members will make the key decision.

“Thanks for all the support and good wishes. Let’s go for it!”

The 38-year-old played for Real Madrid for 16 seasons, captaining them from 2006 until he left for Porto in 2015.

He won every title he could both with the Madridistas, but also with the Spanish national team, captaining them to two European Championships – 2008 and 2012 – but also the World Cup in 2010.

Casillas is still the most capped player in the history of the Spanish national team.