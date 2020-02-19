DAMAGE caused by the severe storm Gloria, which battered eastern Spain has sparked a debate about coastal management.



Questions have been raised about the country’s coastal development

policies, as councils and business-owners struggle to repair and rebuild

ready for the Easter holidays.



Gloria ripped apart coastline towns and resorts from Catalunya in the

North, before moving down to the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.



Waves of five meters in height combined with torrential rain and gale

force winds, causing over €54 million in damage according to estimates

from the Ministry for Ecological Transition.



A total of 13 people were killed, while over 200 resorts were directly

affected.



Chringuitos, restaurants and rental companies saw their premises

completely destroyed.



In some popular resorts, beaches completely disappeared and sea defence

barriers were displaced, with up to 35 metres of land being reclaimed

back by the ocean.



Local councils have been racing against the clock to repair the damage

caused, ferrying in sand and materials to rebuild the sea defences and

beaches ready for the influx of tourists that descend on the region for

the Easter break.



However local business owners are less than sympathetic as they demand

long term solutions and accountability from developers, because in their

eyes it was ‘only a matter of time.’

Truck loads of sand are being transported back to the coastline to replace the lost beaches



They are also urging local councils to start using nature as inspiration

to help with flood prevention instead of fighting against it, pumping

hundreds of thousands of euros into sea defences and reclaiming land

from the Mediterranean for further construction.



Mario, the owner of La Bodeguita Bar in the province of Alicante uses

his story as an example.



“At La Marineta beach, seaweed tends to build up and is not removed,

despite complaints to the local council,” he said.



“During Storm Gloria, this created a natural barrier and prevented the

nearby buildings from being more seriously damaged.”



Hugo Moran, the Secretary of State for the Environment said: “We have to

rethink the way of managing the coast.



“To protect the coast we need solutions based on both nature and

engineering.”



The new philosophy comes as local councils struggle to allocate storm

damage recovery into their already stretched 2020 budgets.



Mayors are questioning the feasibility of injecting millions into

replacement breakwater solutions that will simply need replacing the

next time a severe storm hits.