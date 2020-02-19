VALENCIA has become the first region in Spain to set a minimum distance allowed between gambling venues and schools.

The region’s government has introduced a new law that establishes a distance of 850 metres between gambling establishments or bars with slot machines and educational centres or health and sport facilities.

A minimum distance between gaming venues themselves has also been set at 500 metres.

The government claims this was done in order to prevent excessive gambling, regulation of the market and advertising.

It has also been agreed that all betting machines should be removed from sports and hospitality venues.

In terms of advertising, the law makes it illegal for advertisements to highlight where there is ongoing betting activity such as, with high street stores.

In future, the aim is to also prohibit any gambling advertisements from appearing on any publicly owned media.

Ferran Martinez from Podemos believes this new law will allow the Valencian community to have one of the ‘most advanced and robust’ laws in Spain with regards to gambling and they hope this will be the ‘precursor’ for change nationwide.