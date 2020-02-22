SIX Spanish nationals were arrested as they tried to pay the fines of four others arrested earlier in the week.

The four women and two men were accused of paying the £10,000 fine with black money as it was all handed over in cash.

The Money Laundering Investigation Unit is now scoping out if the charge can in fact be proven.

Readers might remember the four arrests made earlier in the week after a sea chase off Sandy Bay.

Acting on information provided by the Guardia Civil, the RGP bravely arrested four people for importing an illegal boat into Gibraltar.

RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats) are illegal in Gibraltar since 1995 because of their use in drug smuggling.

On Friday, six people arrived at Windmill Hill Prison to pay with the wad of cash and were instantly arrested at the scene.

“The money is suspected to be proceeds of criminal conduct and as such was seized by police officers,” said the RGP.

“The six people are currently on police bail.

“A full financial investigation has now been instigated by the RGP to establish the origin of the money.”

It is possible that the RGP will now use its partnership with the Guardia Civil to find out where the money came from.

This would allow the conviction of the six Spaniards, who seem to have been linked with drug smuggling in the area.