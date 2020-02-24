It’s great to see that a remarkable green story has caught the attention of our readers.

The story of the terrace heater ban in France and the planned ban in Barcelona has been viewed more than 40,000 times since last Monday.

The new regulations are sparking much debate on the fight against climate change.

Here in Spain we are lucky enough to enjoy a mediterranean climate and so dining al-fresco without potentially damaging the environment could and should easily be the case.

Enjoying a cocktail at a chiringuito or taking cena on the terrace is a luxury and we can definitely do our bit in the current climate emergency by taking a jumper, dining inside and some restaurants and bars even offer blankets.

Although not everyone will agree with this ban and it is yet to be seen if it will come to be implemented throughout the rest of Spain, the fact that this is encouraging discussion and challenging perceptions is always positive.

