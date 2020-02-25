MAINLAND Spain has its first confirmed coronavirus case.

A patient has tested positive for the disease in Barcelona, according to respected Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

The case has reportedly been confirmed by the Catalunya health authorities.

It comes after a hotel in Tenerife and its more than 1,000 guests have been placed under quarantine.

An Italian doctor there tested positive for coronavirus while holidaying with his wife.

He admitted himself to a local medical centre.

It comes as Italy has become the third most affected country in the world after China and South Korea respectively.

The European nation has seen at least 230 infected and seven killed.

This is a breaking story that is being constantly updated…