OVERWHELMING support for a ban on fruit machines comes from Costa Blanca people, according to one local radio station.

ON THE WAY OUT? Fruit machines may soon be consigned to history

Radio Orihuela held an online poll following news that the new Spanish Government is to consider far tighter regulation on gambling.

The poll registered a whopping 90% supporting the study, which aims to reduce the addiction of gambling.

Measures proposed include restricting advertising, consideration for the location of casinos and other gambling establishments and the ultimate ban of fruit machines from bars, altogether.

