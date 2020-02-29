THE Malaga Film Festival is set to return this March to showcase the best of Spanish cinema.

The ten-day star-studded event will be the 23rd edition of the contest consisting of film screenings, concerts and a glamorous awards ceremony.

Latin American cinema is also represented with Golden Globe winner and Mexican actor, Gael Garcia Bernal, known for Motorcycle Diaries, set to be awarded the prestigious Premio Malaga.

Taking place from Friday March 13 to Sunday March 22, many famous faces are expected to attend, including Hollywood actor, Antonio Banderas, who makes an annual appearance at the glamorous event held in his home city.

