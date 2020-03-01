IN a world where recycling plastic is becoming all the more popular, scientists at Mallorca’s University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) have provided Mother Earth with a helping hand.

It is ironic that an island full of tourists, who are responsible for so much waste, is also the location of the university that made this breakthrough.

Between Mallorca and Menorca alone, it is estimated that some 752 million plastic particles weighing a total of 3.7 tons are present in the sea.

There are worldwide campaigns to help protect the sea and its marine creatures and the duty rests on all of our shoulders.

That means not only cleaning up after ourselves when we’re at the beach, but also trying to minimise our plastic consumption.

Let’s take a lead from the scientists and all do our bit to rid the world’s oceans of plastic and other waste.