MALAGA has been placed on yellow alert tomorrow thanks to an incoming storm.

Dubbed Storm Karine, it has placed the whole Costa del Sol and Axarquia on a yellow warning for dangerous coastal conditions and force seven winds which could see waves of up to three metres.

Rainfall is expected to fall on Granada, Almeria, Jaen and in the strait of Gibraltar.

Malaga will be left mostly untouched although rain may fall in the mountainous areas or more inland and in the Antequera region.

The storm is expected to move on to Italy on Tuesday.