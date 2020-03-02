BEACHES along the Costa del Sol this summer will be offering assisted bathing and mobility support, ensuring that everybody can enjoy a day at the beach.

The town of Estepona will offer this daily service of assisted bathing free of charge for people with reduced mobility on the beaches of La Rada and El Cristo.

This service will be available from June 15 to September 15, from 12pm to 8pm with the help of adapted material and specialised workers.

Equipment will also be made available so that people with any type of physical disability can move through the sand and enter the sea.

For this new venture, the City Council has acquired 12 amphibious chairs, 12 adapted sunbeds, 12 walkers for the sand with four wheels and 10 sets of special crutches and if necessary, the City Council has said it will acquire more material.

A city councillor has said that Estepona’s beaches are to be made accessible to everyone during the entire summer season.

The service will also have an ambulance with a sanitary transport technician, a lifeguard and a nurse, as well as a rescue boat and a lifeguard.

The Red Cross and the municipal Social Welfare group will continue to offer their program of support on the beach as they do each year so that vulnerable groups, such as the Virgen del Carmen nursing home, can continue to enjoy time at the El Cristo beach.

