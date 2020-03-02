THERE are currently no travel bans or warnings specifically against visiting Spain.

While the country has now surpassed 120 cases, the UK Foreign Office has not issued a specific warning.

Most of the cases are in the region of Madrid, with around 32 cases having been confirmed, but holiday favourites Malaga, Tenerife and the Balearics have also reported cases.

The Foreign Office states: “There is an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in China, but cases have been confirmed in other countries, including Spain.

“You should comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the authorities.”

For those in Tenerife, where the H10 hotel had to be quarantined, it said: “The Spanish authorities are dealing with confirmed cases of coronavirus in the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Tenerife.

“If you’re in this hotel, you should follow the advice of the local authorities.”

Meanwhile, while major carriers like British Airways and Ryanair have been cancelling flights to Europe in response to the outbreak, Spanish routes have yet to be affected.

If you cancelled your flight, you would be unlikely to get your money back as the flights have not been impacted by the virus.