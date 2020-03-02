THERE is only one thing that can beat good Spanish food – and that’s good Spanish food in the sun.

An open-flame barbeque is essential for cooking an authentic paella, and many Spanish houses come equipped with an outdoor kitchen for fair-weather entertainment.

All that remains is a trip to Mercadona, a bit of creative flair and – olé! – a gardenful of delighted guests.

Here are four dishes using the Broil King range of outdoor barbeques.

Roasted stuffed peppers

Pimientos de padron are a tapas staple. Sauteed until wrinkly as the mayor’s forehead, they are scrumptious with a charred exterior and dusted in salt.

The team at Broil King España & Portugal suggest stuffing the green gems with grated cheese, and wrapping them in a jacket of jamon serrano.

Grilled mussels

Mussels – or mejillones – are another Spanish staple, especially in the coastal regions.

Though Brits may be more used to cream and white wine moules mariniere recipes, the Spanish have a tradition of mussels in a tomato-based soup.

The Broil King team suggest grilling the mussels in a stainless steel pan to add extra barbecue flavour to your mejillones a la marinera.

Jamon-wrapped asparagus

Spain is prime asparagus country, with the perennial plant growing wild in the campo.

Grilling them adds a rich, burnt flavour to the healthy snack. The team

Broil King have provided a video showing barbeque users how to wrap and grill your very own espárragos envueltos con jamón.

Paella

How could we ignore one of Spain’s most loved and exported dish, paella?

Foodies may be more used to seeing a proper paella cooked over a wood-fired barbeque in rather large pans that look fit for a giant.

But a barbeque that boasts the unique flavour of a Broil King can also add that extra oomph to a paella, with the benefits of temperature control, even-cooking and just being outdoors.

