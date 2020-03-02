BRITISH expat, Jim Barclay, had been retired and living in Spain for less than a year when he started looking for a challenge.

His itchy feet quickly became fishy fingers when he and his wife, Carolynn, opened what became the popular Our Plaice, in La Marina.

OUR PLAICE: Part of the community

The fish restaurant in the San Fulgencio urbanisation, opened in 2017 and soon gained a reputation for quality fayre, all sourced locally – and served with proper chips!

Understandably, the proud Scotsman wanted to expand his menu, but although the site was suitable – Jim thought an upmarket menu deserved an upmarket venue.

So, along with Carolynn, he took the plunge and invested in transforming the restaurant into the brightest most luxurious eating place for miles.

ALL NEW DECOR: with credit to Leddy Homes

We spoke with Jim and Carolynn, both from the East coast of Scotland, who were delighted with the refurbishment work, which took six weeks.

“We’ve changed everything from the front terrace and dining area to the kitchens and toilets at the back”, enthused Carolynn.

“We must thank Paul of Leddy Contractors for both the amazing transformation and finishing bang on schedule, continued the ex-travel agent.

BUSY OPENING NIGHT: Carolynn and Jim on the left, with all their staff

Jim, who used to be a manager on North Sea oil rigs, stressed the importance of integration.

NO PLAICE LIKE HOME: Jim with his favourite newspaper

“We get involved as much as we can, especially with the Tapas Runs, held regularly,” said Jim.

“Being part of the community is so special, particularly in THIS community,” he continued.

Jim admitted, “After all, you know you’re ‘home’ when you can get good fish and chips.”

A special opening night was held tonight, March 2, ahead of tomorrow’s official re-opening.

In time, Our Plaice will be expanding the menu to include a much greater selection of seafood, so watch this space for news.

Our Plaice is at Calle Pedro Maria Unanue in La Marina Urb, San Fulgencio, and this is their Facebook site

