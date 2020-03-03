THE first coronavirus patient in Andalucia has been discharged from hospital.

The man left the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Sevilla yesterday.

The Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalucian Government issued a statement confirming the facts.

It read: “The patient has tested negative in the last few hours and from now on he will be ‘actively monitored at home’.”

Juan Manuel Moreno, current president of the Junta de Andalucia, has reported that there have been no new cases of infection in the Andalucian Community in recent hours.

With respect to the other cases of coronavirus in Andalucia, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that ‘the patients continue in a stable condition.’

Each is being actively monitored at home with all the guarantees of safety and care, as dictated by the protocols of the Ministry of Health in these cases.

To date there are more than 120 people infected in Spain, with Madrid being the region with the most cases of coronavirus reported in recent hours.

A total of 29 of them are active, and multiple infections have been identified in two evangelist churches in Torrejon and Leganes.

The global death toll of this epidemic, which originated in Wuhan, China, has passed 3,000, while infections are also skyrocketing in Italy and South Korea.

The escalation of cases has led the European Union to consider the region as being at high risk of contagion, tallying 40 deaths and more than 2,100 known infections.