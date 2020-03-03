BRITISH buyers in Spain have surged by 125% according to Taylor Wimpey Espana.

Taylor Wimpey Espana, a leading Spanish home builder has reported the staggering increase in UK nationals buying homes in Spain, as uncertainty around Brexit has finally forced people into action.

Brits were the top nationality of buyers across December 2019 and January 2020.

Andalucia was the most popular region for property sales with 19.55% of total sales according to Colegio de Registradores, with Catalunya coming second at 16.41%.

The Costa del Sol according to Taylor Wimpey Espana was the most popular area, with almost all British buyers during that period choosing that coast of the sun as the place to buy.

Taylor Wimpey Espana Sales and Marketing Director, Marc Pritchard said: “The British love of the Costa del Sol dates back decades.

“While the drawn-out Brexit process caused many buyers to pause, they are now pushing ahead with their plans and buying Spanish second homes at an impressive pace.

“With a range of styles and price points available, the Costa del Sol is perfectly positioned to meet varying needs as sales pick up speed, during 2020.

“It’s that time of year when many British families are planning and looking forward to their summer holidays.

“For those buying a holiday home, it’s an incredibly exciting time, with some superb locations offering sun, sand and sporting facilities to suit every taste and budget.”