A PRIMARY school teacher has tested positive for COVID-19 in Madrid.

The patient, who teaches at the Santa Maria la Blanca school in Montecarmelo, was diagnosed with coronavirus this morning.

The man was admitted to hospital on Sunday with pneumonia and has not been on school premises since February 25.

The school has emailed parents to inform them of measures being carried out to disinfect the education centre.

All surfaces and objects will be disinfected while the school will establish a hand washing routine for pupils and teachers.

Meanwhile, anyone who has had direct contact with the patient will be tracked down and evaluated.

More than 150 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Spain.

Madrid is the most affected region with 47 cases.