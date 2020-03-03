ORIHUELA COSTA hosts one of the biggest St Patrick’s Day Celebrations in the entire world, and Olive Press readers have an open invitation from local mayor himself!

Sunday March 15 is the date for your diary for the huge parade through the streets of coastal resort, Cabo Roig.

HUGE CROWDS: Last year’s 20,000 figures are expected to be exceeded

The Department of Tourism, together with business organisations ‘Oc Avanza’ and ‘Cabo Roig Strip’ brought the date of the celebrations forward to the Sunday, instead of the traditional March 17 date, because they agree it will draw far bigger crowds.

We’ve listed the official Top 10, below, with the local Councillor for Tourism, Mariola Rocamora, insisting, “We want to do it big!”

Around 3,000 green scarves will be distributed to revellers, as part of the afternoon’s fun and frivolity.

BROUGHT FORWARD: Orihiuela Costa now celebrating St Patrick’s Day on Sunday March 15

Last year, roughly 20,000 visitors gathered in the resort, but with this being the tenth anniversary, even more are expected.

Events start at 1pm, with kids’ activities and face-painting.

The traditional parade is 3:00 p.m. from the Urbanization Aquamarine with representatives from the Moors and Christians Fiestas as special guests.

The Mayor has publicly invited everyone, residents and tourists alike, to celebrate and stated, “we will be very well-received by our Irish hosts, who ensure their traditions are not lost.”

Just “to be sure”, here is National Geographic‘s list of the Top 10 St Patrick’s Day parties in the world.

New York, USA Boston, USA Chicago, USA Georgia, USA Montserrat, West Indies Montreal, Canada Dublin, Eire Birmingham, UK Cabo Roig, Spain Auckland, New Zealand