SAN Sebastian in the Basque Country has hosted the annual gastronomic festival organised by the Repsol Guide.

This was the festival’s 41st anniversary, with the Sols being presented in a gala ceremony at the San Telmo museum.

The Bardal restaurant in Ronda was the biggest winner, gaining its second Sol for the second successive year, after getting its first in 2019.

On the other hand however, Don Giovanni Frinca Cortesin and Kabuki Raw, both in Casares, along with El Lago in Marbella, all lost a Sol, falling to one.

Some restaurants even managed to lose all their Sols, such as the Refectorium Campanario in Malaga and the Marbella Club Grill in Marbella.

Andalucia as a region ranked fourth in the country for the most restaurants with Sols in this edition.

The two most successful restaurants in Andalucia with three Sols each are, Aponiente in Puerto de Santa Maria and Noor in Cordoba.

At a national level, 102 restaurants were awarded Sols in this edition.

Only two establishments got three – Les Cols in Catalunya and Culler de Pau in Galicia – 23 with two and 77 with one.

This year had a slight change in the awarding system, involving assessments by 50 inspectors, having experienced the food of more than 1,300 restaurants in Spain in 2019.