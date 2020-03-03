SPAIN lost more than 18,000 health professionals in the first two months of the year, shocking figures have revealed.

According to El Mundo, January saw almost 15,000 professionals leave their posts while February saw a further 3,300 losses.

“This level of job destruction has not occurred since 2013, a time of massive cuts due to the economic crisis,” said the Independent Trade Union and Officials Centre (CSIF).

“These figures reflect once again the effects of short-term contracts and the precarious employment offered by our public bodies.”

On a general level, the coronavirus has not had an impact on the employment level in Spain, however trade unions are monitoring its potential effects.

Spain now has more than 150 cases across the country.

The latest is a primary teacher in Madrid, which has become the worst affected region with at least 47 cases.