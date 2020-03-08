BOTH Benijofar and Formentera del Segura councils are being threatened with prosecution over withholding information requests.

The Catalan Ombudsman of the Valencian Community, Angel Luna, formally told the mayors of both Costa Blanca towns if they don’t answer questions levelled at them last year, “They will go to the Prosecutor’s Office for disobedience”.

Formentera del Segura Town Hall

Benijofar Town Hall

Initial requests for information about the large amount of pesticides found near the mouth of the Segura river, were addressed to both administrations.

Benijofar and Formentera were both expected to respond with plans to prevent further dumping of waste throughout the area.

It is understood that every other Vega Baja municipality has complied, except for these two towns.

Luna is determined to get answers and, “fulfill his work in defence of citizens’ rights.”

Tardy responses were also levelled at Orihuela’s mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, but all authorities are warned, “If obstacles to the investigation continue by delaying requested reports, in accordance with article 502.02 of the Criminal Code, the persons involved will be punished as “inmate of the crime of disobedience.”

