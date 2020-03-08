Words by Holly Haslam, Successful amateur golf player

HOLLY was recently crowned the leading lady in Spain’s Gecko tour and found the mixed tournament was very inclusive.

“My goal is to be the best golf player in the world, but it will be difficult to get noticed when women’s golf tournaments are barely shown on TV.

“International Women’s Day is definitely important to promote because women still have to work harder to promote themselves, to get looked at and for equal pay.

“Men take the spotlight with sports on TV all week and have hundreds and thousands attending games, yet women may only get midnight coverage when no one is watching.”

Although Holly says there is a lot to look forward to in her upcoming career, she adds: “Changes are happening but there is still a long way to go.

“It doesn’t seem fair when the highest earning woman in golf is only 50th on the men’s highest earners list, especially when we are both doing the exact same sport.”

