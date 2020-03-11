THE Ministry of Health in the Balearic Government has enforced a ban on all events with an attendance of more than 1,000 people in Mallorca.

Speaking at a press conference today, the Minister of Health, Patricia Gomez, explained that the ban will come into immediate effect and will last for 30 days, but could be extended if the health crisis deepens.

This means that all cultural, social and professional or amateur sporting events will now be cancelled or held behind closed doors.

In the case of events that have under 1,000 people in attendance, prior authorisation must be given by the General Directorate of Public Health.

Gomez stressed that the Balearic Islands is a region in Spain that is currently under a phase of containment for the virus.

“Our intention is to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Balearic Islands.

“The measures that will be adopted will vary according to how the crisis unfolds and always in coordination with senior officials,” assured Gomez.

The minister also urged citizens to avoid gatherings that are not strictly necessary and said any doubts can be raised by phoning the dedicated coronavirus hotline on + 34 900 101 863.

UPDATE: Patricia Gomez and Maria Antonia Font at a press conference today.

The Director General of Public Health, Maria Antonia Font, reaffirmed the message laid down by the Ministry, appealing for the public to show common sense and to avoid large gatherings or unessential travel.

The ban has led to the postponement of the popular Palma International Boat Show, striking another blow to the tourism industry at Easter.

Due to commence on the April 26 with an expected attendance of more than 40,000 people, the world-renowned nautical event will now take place between June 4 and 7.

POSTPONED: The Palma International Boat Show has been suspended until June.

The Association of Balearic Yacht Brokers said this decision was taken due to their responsibility to safeguard the industry, exhibitors and visitors to the fair.

The Made in Mallorca opening ceremony was also cancelled this evening and it is not yet clear if the remainder of the prominent art festival will now go ahead.

Meanwhile, four further people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mallorca, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Balearic Islands to 16.

This includes a mother and daughter who recently returned from Italy and are being treated at home by medical professionals from the Coronavirus Homecare Attention Unit (UVAC).

A man who recently travelled to Torrejon de Ardoz in Madrid also tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation at the Son Llatzer Hospital.

The fourth confirmed case is a woman who is being attended at home by the UVAC.