THE Costa del Sol, Malaga City and Guadalhorce have been declared ‘special containment areas’ for coronavirus.

In a bid to protect elderly people, special measures have been agreed for Malaga province, according to Diario Sur.

All ‘day-stay units and day centres’ will be shut according to the Malaga-based newspaper.

It reported that 168 Junta de Andalucia centres will be shut down, along with 485 municipally-owned centres and 90 private centres.

It was also reported that 176 workers will be drafted in to provide a boost to Malaga’s hospitals.

The latest Ministry of Health figures state that 77 out of Andalucia’s 102 confirmed coronavirus cases are in Malaga province.

This represents 75% of the region’s cases and comes after Malaga recorded 10 new cases since this morning.

It comes as Semana Santa in Castilla y Leon faced being cancelled tonight, with President of the region Francisco Igea, admitting it was ‘quite probable’.

Meanwhile while the Junta sought to allay fears Sevilla’s event could be axed, citing a ‘low number of cases’ in the region.