CORDOBA and Granada had been the two remaining provinces in Andalucia without registered cases of coronavirus.

Yesterday, however, Inmaculada Salcedo a spokeswoman of the Andalucian Ministry of Health confirmed to Canal Sur Television the first case of coronavirus in Cordoba.

This infected individual, the first positive in the province, is an Italian male. He was reportedly in contact with people carrying the virus and later travelled to Spain by plane.

The individual has been isolated in his home and his condition is mild.

The University of Cordoba (UCO) has issued a statement, in order to make a ‘clarification’ in relation to information about the first person infected with coronavirus in Cordoba.

It read: “This person is not a student nor connected with the University of Cordoba. Though this person has had contact with Erasmus students, who have undergone the mandatory tests.”





The first positive for coronavirus in Cordoba brings the number of cases in Andalucia to 73. This case is added to the twelve new cases, confirmed in the last hours by the Ministry of Health and Families, in Malaga, Sevilla and Jaen.

Shortly after the confirmation of the first positive case of coronavirus in Cordoba, a second individual tested positive in the province.



According to ABC Cordoba, a 70-year-old man from Gerona has also tested positive for coronavirus in Cordoba. The individual arrived in the city on the high-speed rail, AVE, and was admitted on Tuesday morning with a double pneumonia that aggravates his situation. The patient is being kept in isolation at the Reina Sofia Hospital in Cordoba.

SECOND CASE: The patient is being kept in isolation at the Reina Sofia Hospital in Cordoba.

Cordoba has been one of the Andalucian provinces where a positive case for coronavirus has been slowest to emerge. The health ministry has indicated that there could be at least four more people infected in the province.

Granada now becomes the only province in Andalucia and one of the nine provinces in Spain with no registered coronavirus cases. The other provinces include: Lugo, Zamora, Palencia, Huesca, Soria, Tarragona, Cuenca and Avila.

There are currently 36 dead and more than 1,600 infected in Spain.



