ROMA have announced that they will not travel to Sevilla for their Europa League match on Thursday.

The Italian side will not travel as planes that have originated in Italy are not authorised to land in Spain.

UEFA requested the Spanish government to make an exemption for Roma, but this was rejected.

The first leg of their round of 16 tie was already due to be played behind closed doors because of coronavirus fears.

Fellow Italian side Atalanta, managed to play their Champions League match against Valencia yesterday, as they had travelled out to Spain before planes were banned from Italy.

Meanwhile Getafe are reportedly refusing to travel to Italy for their match up against Inter Milan also on Thursday.

The Spanish (AFE) and Italian (AIC) players’ unions have asked UEFA that games between Italian and Spanish teams be suspended.

UEFA has yet to comment, so it’s unknown whether the game will be postponed or if Sevilla will be awarded the win.