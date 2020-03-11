VALENCIA have been knocked out of the Champions League, losing 8-4 on aggregate to Atalanta.

The Spanish side had a mountain to climb when they faced Atalanta in the return leg of their round of 16 tie.

The Bats had been defeated easily in Italy, 4-1, and needed a miracle to progress.

That task was made all the harder when it was announced that they would have to do it without their fans as the game was played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears.

The Valencianos however decided to gather outside the stadium to show their support for their beloved club, making a lot of noise.

The game didn’t start well for Valencia as they fell behind in the third minute from a Josip Ilicic spot kick.

That meant that they now needed four goals just to force extra-time.

They got one of those goals back in the 21st minute from Kevin Gameiro, but the tie was done and dusted when Ilicic scored from the penalty spot again, to put the Italians 1-2 up at the half.

The Slovenian went on to bag another brace, bringing his total for the night to four, capping off a tremendous personal and team performance.

Frenchman Gameiro and young Spaniard, Ferran Torres, had put the Spanish side briefly in front, 3-2, but that didn’t end up lasting long.

Atalanta, on their debut in the Champions League have managed to reach the quarter-finals, making them only the eighth team to do so in the history of the competition.

On this list they’re joined by Spanish sides Malaga, Villareal and Deportivo La Coruna, along with English side Leicester City among others.

Valencia now turn their attention to La Liga, where they’re struggling for form, with only one win in the last five games, sitting in seventh place, four points behind Real Sociedad in fourth.