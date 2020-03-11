THE government has already paid out €2.6 million of an estimated €12 million to those in Malaga seriously affected by the recent storm Gloria.

A delegate of the Junta de Andalucia, Sandra Garcia, reports that the Insurance Compensation Consortium (ICC) within the Ministry of Economic Affairs has already paid out some of the estimated damage costs.

The areas of Campanillas, as well as Alhaurin el Grande, Alhaurin de la Torre, Coin, Estepona and Torremolinos, were the most affected localities in the province.

The payments have been made in response to some of the 2,237 applications submitted for grants by families and businesses with few resources, requesting assistance and emergency expenses following storm damage.

The deadline for grant applications closed on February 25 with more then 80 received.

These grants are regulated by a Royal Decree for subsidies in response to certain needs arising from emergencies or catastrophic situations.

Garcia said: “A great effort is being made to expedite payments as much as possible.”

The government delegate has estimated that within a period of three months, the 2,237 applications submitted will foreseeably be addressed by the ICC.

Storm Gloria wreaked havoc across eastern Spain and the Malaga province between January 18 to 25.

