ANDALUCIA will shut all educational centres for two weeks from Monday due to coronavirus, it has been announced.

President of the Andalucian Government, Juanma Moreno made the call in the last few minutes.

The move will mean the closure of all institutions with ‘face-to-face teaching’, according to Europa Press.

This is set to affect infant, primary and secondary schools, vocational training courses and universities in the region.

From March 16 to 27 all centres will be shut for a fortnight, after which date a possible extension will be decided on.

‘Normal service’ is currently set to resume on March 30.

The announcement was made by Moreno in Sevilla’s Palacio de San Telmo.

It came after the Junta boss chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee for the Control, Evaluation and Follow-up of Special Situations, according to Europa Press.

It comes after Pedro Sanchez called on Spain’s autonomous communities to bring in a temporary ban in the fight against coronavirus.

Madrid, the Balearic Islands and the Basque Country had already confirmed they were closing all educational centres.

Moreno has also issued a warning for those in Andalucia to stay home ‘as much as possible’.

He urged those in Spain’s southernmost region not to travel ‘if it is not essential’.

It comes after cases of coronavirus in the region rose to 158, with 97 of those in Malaga, making it the most affected province.

“Our history is full of challenges overcome,” said Moreno tonight.

“let’s protect ourselves and together we will succeed in eradicating this epidemic.”