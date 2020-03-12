UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has once again backed Gibraltar in London meetings on the future relationship with the EU.

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and his team met Boris Johnson in Downing Street today.

Picardo was in the UK capital for a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council between the UK and Gibraltar Governments.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, the Attorney General Michael Llamas, Financial Secretary Albert Mena and UK Representative Dominique Searle.

“The Chief Minister presented the Prime Minister with a Gibraltar Rugby branded baby grow with the number 10 on the back,” said the Gibraltar Government.

“The Prime Minister was once again very forthright in his support for Gibraltar and its people.

“There were also detailed discussions all day with officials at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Task Force Europe about Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union.”