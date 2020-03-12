THE Government has ordered the closure of all education centres in the Balearic Islands due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The new measure was announced by the President of the Government of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, at a press conference this evening.

Armengol explained that on the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, all schools, colleges and the University of the Balearic Islands will close from Monday for at least two weeks.

“We have agreed to suspend face-to-face classes at all educational levels, from primary to university, and also nursery,” said Armengol.

The Regional Executive also advised for caution from the population and appealed for their trust in public institutions, which Armengol said were taking the appropriate measures to deal with the pandemic.

The Ministry has also asked management at all education centres to find ways to deliver lessons to students online.

Earlier today at the Extraordinary Council of Ministers, the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, urged all educational centres in the autonomous communities to close.

He also said regulations regarding the requirements for a physical presence at these establishments would be made more flexible.

Meanwhile, IB-Salut has cancelled all appointments at health centres in Mallorca so that medical personnel can focus their efforts on containing the virus.

Starting from Monday, health centres will only attend to emergencies, and scheduled appointments, including analytical tests, will only be carried out in urgent cases or for pregnant women.

The news comes after a 59-year-old woman became the first victim to be killed by the coronavirus in Mallorca.

It is understood that she had an underlying health problem and was being treated in the ICU at Son Espases Hospital as her health rapidly declined.