THE VALENCIAN Generalitat has suspended all schools in the region over coronavirus fears, beginning Monday, March 16.

Ximo Puig, the president of the Valencian Community, announced the measures this evening adding the closure was ‘indefinite’.

The suspension is binding on all schools, primary and secondary, as well as universities and nurseries.

It comes as Catalunya, Galicia, Murcia and the Basque Country have also suspended educational activity for 15 days.