SPAIN will close all educational centres for two weeks at the recommendation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Some 9.5 million students will not attend school from March 16-27, with ‘normal service’ set to resume on March 30.

The 15-day closure affecting all of the country’s 17 regions comes as coronavirus cases have now risen to more than 3,000.

The move impacts 9,552,000 students (8,217,000 schoolchildren and 1,335,000 face-to-face university students), according to El Pais.

From tomorrow, institutions in the Basque Country, the Canary Islands, Catalunya and Galicia will close their doors.

But the Balearic Islands, Andalucia, Navarra, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia and Valencia will all bring in the measure from Monday.

STERN: Spain’s regions have taken Sanchez’s recommendations to close all educational centres

Several politicians have also tested positive for the virus, including Minister of Equality Irene Montero and Vox leader Santiago Abascal.

Coronavirus in Spain

A total of 3,033 cases have been confirmed in Spain, with 87 deaths (three not yet ascribed to a region), while 189 people have been discharged from hospital.

1,388 in Madrid (38 dead)

(38 dead) 346 in Basque Country (9 dead)

(9 dead) 261 in Catalonia (6 dead)

(6 dead) 220 in La Rioja (2 dead)

(2 dead) 115 in Castilla-La Mancha (1 dead)

(1 dead) 115 in Andalusia

94 in the Valencian Community (1 dead)

(1 dead) 92 in Castilla y León

92 in Navarra

69 in Aragon (6 dead)

(6 dead) 64 in Galicia

51 in the Canary Islands

49 in Asturias (1 dead)

(1 dead) 26 in Murcia

22 in the Balearic Islands (1 dead)

(1 dead) 19 in Extremadura (1 dead)

(1 dead) 16 in Cantabria