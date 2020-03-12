SANTIAGO Abascal has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Vox party leader confirmed his diagnosis via social media after one of his MPs also tested positive.

“Upon learning of Javier Ortega’s positive result, I self quarantined and asked a private laboratory for a COVID-19 test,” he wrote.

“The test has also tested positive so I will continue to work from home.”

It comes after footage showed Ortega coughing next to Abascal during a Vox party conference in Madrid on Sunday.

Ortega later tested positive on Tuesday.

The meeting had been attended by 9,000 people.

The deputy leader of the far right party Macarena Olona has since also announced she tested positive for COVID-19.

She said in response: “Today more than ever it is time for us Spaniards to be united and demonstrate why Spain is the best country in the world.”

It comes as Spain has announced it will close schools and education centres nationwide in a bid to curb the virus’s spread.

The number of cases had surpassed 3,000 as of Thursday.