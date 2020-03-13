THE list of countries which have introduced some form of travel ban to and from Spain has grown to at least 21.

Donald Trump announced yesterday that – along with 27 other EU nations – all travel between the US and Spain will be suspended, unless you are a US citizen.

The travel ban comes into effect at midnight on Friday and will last for 30 days.

But America is just one of 21 to introduce such restrictions.

Morocco has also suspended all flights to and from Spain and will cease all maritime connections.

The North African country has six cases and one death.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry has now created a list of 62 countries which have some form of travel restrictions related to Spain over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 21 countries have established some form of ban or suspension of air and maritime travel.

They are: Saudi Arabia, El Salvador, Slovakia, the US, the Philippines, Guatemala (all Europeans), India, Iraq, Israel (all non-residents), Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait (ban on all non-nationals), Malta, Morocco, Montenegro, Qatar, the Republic Czech, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

There are also another 26 countries which will impose immediate quarantine on travellers arriving from Spain.

They are: Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Burundi, Chile, China, Cyprus, Colombia, Cuba, Georgia, Japan, Kiribati, Kuwait, Laos, Liberia, North Macedonia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Niger, Peru, Rwanda, Romania, Russia (Moscow), Samoa, Thailand, Uganda.

Meanwhile a further 15 countries have adopted extra health measures, including Belgium, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Denmark, Egypt, Egypt, Estonia, Haiti, Honduras, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Nepal, Ukraine and Vietnam.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised travellers from Spain to ‘reconsider their plans’ and to not take trips unless they are ‘urgent or essential.’

If any suspicious symptoms are detected, isolation must be imposed and a medical service must be contacted through 112.