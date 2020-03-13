A KEEN-EYED pedestrian saved an African migrant from a likely gruesome death in Lorca, 20 miles from Spain’s Costa Calida coast.

The 44-year-old had taken refuge in the council dustcart, but the vehicle had only just collected it’s last batch or refuse and was on it’s way to the municipal shredder at Barranco Hondo

NEAR-CERTAIN DEATH: Found hiding in dustcart on way to shredder

Local resident, Cayetano Montiel, quickly told the driver who in turn, contacted the Policia Local.

The man was identified as being an illegal immigrant, as he was taken to hospital for checks.

Image: Cayetano Montiel