PICASSO’S works have gone on sale for as low as €6,300.

The Spaniard’s paintings adorn art galleries and museums worldwide, selling for millions of euros.

But now fans of his work can buy the artist’s ceramics for as little as €6,300.

An exhibition due to take place in London later this month will see 24 pieces put on display available for purchase.

The cheapest item will be an ashtray called Bird with Worm, which is inscribed with ‘Edition Picasso.’

The most expensive item will be a ceramic dish called Woman’s Face and will cost just shy of €80,000.

These works are part of a 600-piece collection the Malaga born artist created in the 1950s during a 25-year collaboration with the Madoura Pottery workshop in Vallauris, France.

His 1921 painting titled Nature Morte, is being raffled separately, with the proceeds going to charity on March 30.

Raffle tickets are available for €99.

The painting’s current owner David Nahmad, said he believes Picasso would be happy to see his works be raffled for charity.

“Picasso was very generous,” he said.

“He wanted his art to be collected by all kinds of people, not only by the super-rich.”