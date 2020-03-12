THE Copa del Rey final has been postponed due to coronavirus fears.

The Spanish football federation announced that the game, which was due to be played on April 18, is being postponed indefinitely.

The final is due to be contested by two Basque teams, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad, making it the first all-Basque final since 1927.

Bilbao reached the final by defeating Granada 1-0 and qualifying on away goals, whereas Sociedad beat second-tier Mirandes 3-1 on aggregate.

The game was due to be held at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Sevilla, but the Spanish FA decided to postpone it rather than deny fans the opportunity to attend such an important game.

This comes after the Spanish FA decided to play the next two La Liga fixtures behind closed doors, resulting in lots of criticism from the Spanish media for allowing games to be played without fans.

SOULLESS: Football without fans just isn’t the same

AS had a front page headline yesterday that wrote: “Sport without soul.”

In addition, Valencia’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atalanta was played in an empty stadium on Tuesday night, with Barcelona’s match against Napoli next week scheduled to be the same.