THE Ministry of Health has confirmed the first death from the coronavirus in Mallorca.

Health officials say the woman had been hospitalised at Son Espases Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

The patient had suffered from underlying health problems and was admitted into the ICU yesterday.

A spokesperson for the Ministry stated that seven people are currently being treated at the hospital for the virus and that a number of medical personnel are being actively monitored by the Coronavirus Homecare Attention Unit.

Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands has been declared as an area of special containment for the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases has reached 20.

All events in Mallorca with an attendance of more than 1,000 people have subsequently been banned, with the Ministry of Health advising residents to refrain from unessential travel.

It is understood that the Minister of Health, Patricia Gomez, will appear at a press conference later this afternoon to update citizens on the unfolding health crisis.

More to follow.