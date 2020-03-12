CABO ROIG was set to host the tenth celebration of St Patrick’s Day this Sunday – but it’s now the latest victim of the concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.

With the Dublin celebrations already cancelled, along with dozens of other public and sporting events, it is with regret that the organisers have had to call off the event on 15 March.

In excess of 20,000 people were expected to attend and celebrate all things that are Irish.

FUN IN THE SUN: Scenes from the 2019 celebrations

Reports from social media last night suggested that five cases of Covid-19 had been reported at one clinic!

The Cabo Roig St Patricks Day Committee insisted only yesterday that, regardless of any Municipal decision, there will still be thousands of people attending the area on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with many travelling from Ireland in light of the Dublin fixture being called off.

As we go to press, a meeting at Orihiuela Town Hall is being held to decide whether the Cabo Roig event is postponed or cancelled. altogether.