THE Andalucian Government has agreed that schools, colleges and universities should keep their doors open for the time being.

The closure of education centres is a measure that has been adopted in communities such as Madrid, the Basque Country and La Rioja due to the significant number of people infected by the coronavirus.

Students in Andalucia will continue to go to class, but everything will depend on how this epidemic evolves.

The Andalucian Government has however rescheduled the sitting of official examinations following the guidelines of the Spanish Government. Official exams will not be held for at least two months.

Sporting events have been cancelled until at least the end of the month.

What isn’t yet clear is the suspension or not of the Holy week, one of the most deeply rooted traditions in the Andalucian autonomous community.

According to the Andalucian Vice President, Juan Marin, Easter, for now, will continue as programmed, however everything depends on how the outbreak of coronavirus in Andalucia evolves.

The Andalucian government has warned that it will follow the guidelines set by the central government and will maintain ‘absolute loyalty’ to put an end to this situation.

“It is the Government of Spain that has to make decisions and there will be no political conflict when dealing with such a sensitive issue,” said Marin