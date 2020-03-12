A MAN has been arrested after being caught with 70 bales of hashish in the back of a van.

The 53-year-old man caught the attention of police due to erratic driving, leading the unmarked police car to follow the van for a few kilometres.

The Spanish man was seen talking on his phone and also appeared to be carrying a heavy load while driving in the direction of the A-7 towards Antequera (Malaga).

Agents decided to stop the man in Estepa (Seville) but the driver decided to flee, ramming the police car in the process.

The Policia Nacional agents had to block the van where they eventually arrested the man.

Following a vehicle search, police found and seized 70 bales of hashish with a weight of 2,340 kilograms.

The 53-year-old is believed to have a history of drug trafficking and is the owner of the van.

