THE EuroLeague has announced that it’s suspending the rest of the season due to fears of coronavirus.

It has not been made clear if the season will be resumed at a later stage.

Four Spanish sides are taking part in this year’s edition of Europe’s top tier basketball competition, with Real Madrid currently in second place and Barcelona third, both already having qualified for the play-offs.

The other two Spanish sides, Valencia and Baskonia sit outside the play-offs spots, with Valencia tenth and the Basque side in thirteenth.

The announcement made by the EuroLeague today will come into effect immediately, meaning that the games that were due to be played today and tomorrow are called off.

The statement read: “It has become impossible to maintain the regularity of the competitions, and in order to preserve the health and safety of the participants and fans, EuroLeague Basketball in agreement with its clubs has taken the decision to temporarily suspend all 2019-20 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague games until further notice.”

Criticism has come from many channels for this very late decision, as teams have already travelled for their away games.

Valencia is one of these teams affected, as they travelled to Istanbul yesterday morning in preparation for their match against current EuroLeague leaders, Anadolu Efes.