MERCADONA sales increased by 5% in 2019 after reaching €25 million.

The supermarket chain registered a net profit of €623 million which is a 5% increase on the previous year.



This comes after an investment of €2.2 million, with Mercadona president, Juan Roig describing the growth as part of ‘the brutal transformation of Mercadona’.

2019 saw Mercadona open 36 more stores across Spain with further plans for store reform and new openings in the future.

Roig is also pledging to do his bit for the planet by reducing plastic in the supermarket chain by 25% before 2025.

