THE Semana Santa celebrations have been cancelled in Mallorca to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement was made by the Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull, who confirmed that all processions and public gatherings scheduled during Holy Week would no longer go ahead.

On the recommendations of the Government of the Balearic Islands, the Bishop explained that the new measures would be enforced during the next two weeks to avoid large concentrations of people.

“Processions, proclamations and public acts of worship are suspended throughout the diocese,” said Taltavull in a statement.

CANCELLED: Semana Santa processions will not go ahead.

Sacramental mass and funerals are the only exceptions, however, they will follow strict instructions handed down from the Ministry of Health.

This includes limiting the number of people in attendance who will be kept at a safe distance from one another.

The Bishop also appealed to the elderly and those who are vulnerable to follow mass through the radio or television.

“It is recommended that the elderly and those who are part of high risk groups to avoid going to Eucharistic celebrations.

“If you cannot receive Holy Communion, you can have a spiritual communion instead,” added Taltavull.

The Bishop also reassured citizens that over the last few days all holy water basins were emptied, communion was given with the hands, and the kissing of religious images was strictly prohibited.