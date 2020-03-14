POLICE cars have been filmed patrolling Spain’s Costa Blanca with a megaphone message urging the public to ‘restrict social activity’ as the coronavirus lockdown comes into effect.

The megaphone message, filmed in Javea, urges ‘maximum collaboration’ following the Valencian government ban on all restaurants, education centres, venues and events for 15 days.

A Policia Local de Xabia spokesperson told the Olive Press authorities are asking people to ‘stay at home’ and ‘avoid social activities’.

“We are asking the public to avoid social interaction and avoid public spaces while the lockdown is in effect.

“We will continue to update the public.”

?? Nuevas medidas ante el #COVID19 en la Comunitat Valenciana



? A partir de esta medianoche (00 h del sábado 14 de marzo) estarán cerrados los siguientes espacios, centros y establecimientos ? pic.twitter.com/kBJrI1lBez — Generalitat (@generalitat) March 13, 2020

It comes as Jet2 has cancelled all flights to Spain, as hundreds of UK tourists are cancelling their holidays to Spain.

More to follow..